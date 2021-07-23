Letter: Extend the moratorium

In January, 2021, Iowa received $195 million for a rent and utility assistance program to keep Iowans who were impacted by COVID in their homes. The program was created to pay for past due rent and utility bills.

Six months later, an investigative report by the Des Moines Register found Governor Kim Reynolds was holding financial assistance from Iowans who are trying to stay in their homes.

This month, Reynolds had only distributed 2% of the funds, or $4 million, and another $2 million has been spent on administrative costs. Over 7,400 Iowans have applied for assistance through the program, but over 5,000 of those applications have yet to be approved by the Reynolds administration.

On July 31, the federal moratorium on evictions and foreclosures will be lifted, which means some Iowans behind on rent could lose their housing beginning on August 1.

Since the fault lies with the governor’s office as to why these applicants have not heard back on this assistance, it is within the governor’s power to issue an emergency proclamation and extend the moratorium on evictions in Iowa to at least August 31.