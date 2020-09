× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At 91, I dreaded standing in line for hours in the hot sun, with the virus epidemic around, for my drivers test at the vehicle facility in Silvis.

I was happy to hear I was extended for one year, along with those who are 75 years or older.

Jesse White is a compassionate person. I know all older seniors would like to thank him too.

Socrates Spurgetis

East Moline

