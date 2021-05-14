Letter: Extending their control

If you drive on Moline's 41st Street, you'll see compliant high school boys and girls who have been properly trained by their liberal teachers (a redundancy) to always wear their masks, even outside. But our "educators," who really don't want to be at school anyway, as evidenced by their dumb students and half-days, now want to extend their control, and that's what mask-wearing and shutdowns are all about if you're a Democrat, to the kids parents and grandparents.
On the softball and baseball diamonds at Moline High School all along the fences, you'll see signs that state in no uncertain terms that "all spectators MUST wear a mask." You'll also see kids unhappily playing outside at Wilson Jr. High during gym class with their masks on too. Wilson has been derelict so far and hasn't put up their signs yet. But when they do, you better damn well comply or face the wrath of some hysterical liberal demanding that you put it on.
I guess I'm ignoring "the science" just like Dr. Fauci and California Gov. Gavin Newsom do when they don't wear masks at a baseball game or indoor dinner. Commonsense tells me even if masks do work, any benefits are negated by people who wear them into a restaurant and then take them off as soon as they sit down. Same thing at family dinners. I'll hazard a guess the good people at Moline High School don't wear their masks indoors at Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners, but do in their cars alone.
Jim Vize
Moline