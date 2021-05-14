Letter: Extending their control

If you drive on Moline's 41st Street, you'll see compliant high school boys and girls who have been properly trained by their liberal teachers (a redundancy) to always wear their masks, even outside. But our "educators," who really don't want to be at school anyway, as evidenced by their dumb students and half-days, now want to extend their control, and that's what mask-wearing and shutdowns are all about if you're a Democrat, to the kids parents and grandparents.

On the softball and baseball diamonds at Moline High School all along the fences, you'll see signs that state in no uncertain terms that "all spectators MUST wear a mask." You'll also see kids unhappily playing outside at Wilson Jr. High during gym class with their masks on too. Wilson has been derelict so far and hasn't put up their signs yet. But when they do, you better damn well comply or face the wrath of some hysterical liberal demanding that you put it on.