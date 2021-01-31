Letter: Extreme dictates

On Feb. 16, the Illinois State Board of Education meets with members of the Illinois General Assembly to try and pass a radical amendment that will insure all Illinois teachers and students adhere to critical race theory and allows no room for dissension.

Why is this important? Because critical race theory basically divides people based on race or class and does not believe in absolutes, especially truth. Also, proponents of this curriculum want to make sure that any teacher who wants to apply for their license must accept the extreme dictates of this curriculum, or they will not be able to get a teacher license.

Any teacher currently teaching could lose their certificate if they are found to disagree with its dictates and not teach the extremism of hating the United States of America and apologizing for being a certain color, namely white.

Yes, this curriculum comes out of the Marxist handbook. Make no mistake. Please educate yourselves, parents. If you value freedom for your children and for them to be taught real academics such as math, reading and writing, we must contact our elected officials. Here they are: Senator Bill Cunningham, D-Chicago, and Rep. Keith Wheeler, R-Oswego.