Letter: Facing tomorrow

We know our world is full of sadness and despair and just how can we find hope in the midst of our anguish.

In the Bible, the book of Matthews, Jesus allays our fears and gives us hope and courage to face the tomorrow's future. Because he lives, we can live also.

You must remember we are just "facing our tomorrow."

Also, special thanks to the Martin Luther King staff's after school program, Rock Island. This is just a kind word of thanks for the wonderful job you've done working with our children. Thank you all for a job well done.

Bernice Nettles Brown

Rock Island

