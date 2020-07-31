You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Facts and politics
topical

Letter: Facts and politics

{{featured_button_text}}

A recent author of a letter to the editor blamed Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for overruling local officials' efforts to require residents of the cities and counties to wear a mask when out in public. There is a major problem with blaming the governor.

The legal decision that overruled local authority was issued by the Iowa Attorney General's office. For around three decades that office has been held by Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller, who I have proudly voted for several times.

If the previous author is saying the attorney general, a Democrat, is in cahoots with Reynolds, a Republican, then they must be saying we should vote out the attorney general for lack of partisan conduct. Isn't it wonderful how facts get in the way of politics?

Les Shields

Clinton

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: The big lie

  • Updated

A program about World War II on Netflix shows Hitler in an attempt to rid Germany of the Jews. He blamed Jews for all the wrongs in Germany. H…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Heartless

  • Updated

On July 9th, Illinois Rep. Tony McCombie posted a Facebook status that was both tone-deaf and heartless in response to Governor J.B. Pritzker’…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News