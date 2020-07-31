Letter: Facts and politics

A recent author of a letter to the editor blamed Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for overruling local officials' efforts to require residents of the cities and counties to wear a mask when out in public. There is a major problem with blaming the governor.

The legal decision that overruled local authority was issued by the Iowa Attorney General's office. For around three decades that office has been held by Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller, who I have proudly voted for several times.

If the previous author is saying the attorney general, a Democrat, is in cahoots with Reynolds, a Republican, then they must be saying we should vote out the attorney general for lack of partisan conduct. Isn't it wonderful how facts get in the way of politics?

Les Shields

Clinton

