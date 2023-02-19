Two recent articles in the QC Times offer up an interesting contrast: Feb. 5 "Reynolds: If one school ... " and Feb. 7 "Diverse voices ... ". As a history buff, I do not understand the efforts by many people in Iowa to squelch the access to history books because they feel the books are "divisive" or "indoctrination."

History is facts and data that may, or may not, show a rosy picture. Different people can interpret the facts and data differently and discuss their views. I believe our public school systems need to provide more programs that discuss the contributions to society made by minorities and immigrants. If Reynolds has her way, any small group in Iowa can prevent the every public school system in Iowa from accessing some books.

If a community in Iowa with a strong German heritage, like Scott County, decides that books about World War II are divisive and makes them look bad, can they ban books about the war and the Holocaust and thus prevent all the public school children in Iowa from accessing those books?

I would rather have my children check out a library book on a particular subject instead of searching on the internet and finding materials that are not factual or are plain garbage. It appears that the Moms for Liberty are not so concerned about the First Amendment. How long before our governor decides that letters to the editor are "divisive" and should be banned?

Kent Turner

Davenport