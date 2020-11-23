 Skip to main content
Letter: Facts
Letter: Facts

This year has been, to say the least, turned upside down. With the passing of the legendary Kobe Bryant, then the beginning of COVID-19, to George Floyd being killed by racist police officers, which in turn fueled "Black Life Matters", to violence and corruption. What has our country come to?

Fact: Donald Trump did not look out for the well-being of the American people. Fact: The governors of every state are not doing their jobs to get this deadly disease under control. Fact: Violence is not the answer and people of color should not be discriminated against. Fact: Sadly, we have to look after ourselves. This nation should come together in a crisis and not be divided. Thank you for your time. 

Angie Rohwer

Davenport

