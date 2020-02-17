Letter: Failing us

Letter: Failing us

The National Prayer Breakfast caused a scandal. The conservative keynote speaker cited the Sermon on the Mount, the centerpiece of the New Testament. "My command to you is: love your enemies, pray for your persecutors."

Immediately after that President Trump went into a diatribe about hating Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Mitt Romney.

According to commentator Joe Scarborough, it was a dark day for the modern evangelical movement when some people applauded the president, stunning other members at the breakfast. One would have thought some evangelical leaders would have condemned his speech, but no such rebuttal was ever reported.

According to Jon Meacham, a respected author on religious matters, the evangelical movement has replaced the basic theology of the New Testament with temporal ideology. In other words, spiritual values have been replaced by a set of secular political beliefs. For example, voting for conservative judges, approving tax cuts for the rich, and not supporting immigration reform is more important then implementing the message of basic theology.

The culture has changed. What we need now is religion-inspired values of grace, humility, generosity, and justice.When our religious leaders fail to stand up for these, they fail all of us. When they fail to challenge the unjust actions and words of politicians, religious leaders also fail.

If Reverend Billy Graham saw how our religious leaders have failed, he would turn over in his grave.

James Harder

Davenport

