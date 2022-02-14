 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Fair is fair

Letters to the editor

As reported in the Jan. 23 edition, the Scott County Sheriff is seeking an estimated 6% budget increase (about $1 million) to address growing public safety concerns, countywide. As a Scott County supervisor, I’ll support Sheriff Tim Lane’s request, unequivocally.

We need more focus on crime prevention and law enforcement rather than a $25 million juvenile detention center. The evidence is clear that an increased number jail cells does little, if anything, to reduce crime.

Nonetheless, I’m troubled by comments made during board discussion questioning the need for the sheriff’s request. Among these misguided comments is the suggestion that county deputies spend too much time in Davenport. Indeed, the sheriff’s office reports that fewer than 5% of all deputy calls are within Davenport city limits. Now consider this: Davenport is home to nearly 60% of the total county population. So, that’s less than 5% of the service going to 60% of the population. Sound fair?

Moreover, the insinuation that the people of Davenport aren’t entitled to their share of county public safety support fails to acknowledge the fact that Davenport residents pay more than half the bill for county deputy services. Davenport is part of Scott County, and Davenport residents pay county taxes in addition to their city taxes. True, Davenport operates its own public safety services. But it does so entirely at the expense of city residents. This fact does not disqualify the people of Davenport from expecting and receiving county services when the need arises. After all, they pay for it.

People are also reading…

Ken Croken

Davenport

(Ken Croken, a Democrat, is a Scott County supervisor.)

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Fix this problem

Letter: Fix this problem

Imagine waking up one day and finding out you are losing part of your pension. This is exactly what is happening to two million people across …

Letter: Incompetent

Letter: Incompetent

The established political parties in Rock Island County have morphed into a reclusive, incompetent, callous, obnoxious group of pompous politicians.

Letter: The meaning of anarchy

Letter: The meaning of anarchy

In the movie The Matrix, Morpeus said, "You have to remember, Neo, most people aren't ready to be unplugged from the Matrix, and ... they will…

Letter: Flat isn't fair

Letter: Flat isn't fair

While it’s difficult to keep pace with fast-moving tax legislation in Iowa, one thing remains constant over the past several cuts — the legisl…

Letter: Good work

Letter: Good work

Shane Brown writes some funny stuff. Like the column, "The room where it happens."

Letter: Pandering

Letter: Pandering

While reading the article in Thursday's paper concerning the Illinois Republicans' criticism of Gov. JB Pritzker's priorities, I noted comment…

Letter: Ignorance is bliss

Letter: Ignorance is bliss

Does anyone else think it's ridiculous for the Republican Party to pretend we're living in the fictional world of River City, Iowa, circa 1912?

Letter: Planting a seed

Letter: Planting a seed

In a time in our world when our very own Quad-Cities community is faced with so much uncertainty, unity is needed the most. History continues …

Letter: Stirring division

Letter: Stirring division

It was a revelation to me when I heard U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks make a definitive statement on the House floor that Covid leaked fro…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News