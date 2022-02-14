Letter: Fair is fair

As reported in the Jan. 23 edition, the Scott County Sheriff is seeking an estimated 6% budget increase (about $1 million) to address growing public safety concerns, countywide. As a Scott County supervisor, I’ll support Sheriff Tim Lane’s request, unequivocally.

We need more focus on crime prevention and law enforcement rather than a $25 million juvenile detention center. The evidence is clear that an increased number jail cells does little, if anything, to reduce crime.

Nonetheless, I’m troubled by comments made during board discussion questioning the need for the sheriff’s request. Among these misguided comments is the suggestion that county deputies spend too much time in Davenport. Indeed, the sheriff’s office reports that fewer than 5% of all deputy calls are within Davenport city limits. Now consider this: Davenport is home to nearly 60% of the total county population. So, that’s less than 5% of the service going to 60% of the population. Sound fair?

Moreover, the insinuation that the people of Davenport aren’t entitled to their share of county public safety support fails to acknowledge the fact that Davenport residents pay more than half the bill for county deputy services. Davenport is part of Scott County, and Davenport residents pay county taxes in addition to their city taxes. True, Davenport operates its own public safety services. But it does so entirely at the expense of city residents. This fact does not disqualify the people of Davenport from expecting and receiving county services when the need arises. After all, they pay for it.

Ken Croken

Davenport

(Ken Croken, a Democrat, is a Scott County supervisor.)

