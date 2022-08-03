Letter: Fair isn't fair about special needs

I truly enjoy the Great Mississippi Valley Fair. We all do. However, I couldn't help but notice a bit of discrimination in the hours posted. Special Needs day was Tuesday, August 2. This is when people with disabilities can get in for free until 2 p.m. So nice. However, it seems the free days for seniors and kids with wristbands can get in for free on Thursday until 5 p.m. The military with proof of service can get in for free the whole day on Sunday. Wouldn't it make more sense to give special needs people a longer time frame for free entry? After all, many of them need extra to get ready to travel, as well as extra time to travel in wheelchairs, etc. Perhaps the Mississippi Valley Fair Board should consider extending the free entry times for special needs days in future years.