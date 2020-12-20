Letter: Fair reporting

It is no wonder why most media has lost the trust of many voters, yours included and why I cancelled my subscription. The reluctance to report on the Hunter and Joe Biden developing scandal plus the continued harping on the Russia, Russia, Russia story when it turned out to be a fabrication. Your endorsement of Joe Biden when you knew of his involvement with his son and his money dealings with China is a good reason to doubt any of the media's fairness in reporting. I can only hope for fair reporting in 2021.