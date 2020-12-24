Letter: Fair treatment

There were two letters in today's paper (Dec. 21) that may as well have been written by the same person. Norlan Hinke's "Count every Vote" and Trish Nelson's "Silent". They both bash Mariannette Miller-Meeks' campaign while protecting Rita Hart's campaign for challenging the recent election.

There have been a variety of these type of articles published recently. I am willing to bet you a dollar to a doughnut that these, and most other writers who wrote (and got printed), are the same ones who would argue that our president, Donald Trump, has no moral fiber or common sense when he contested the outcome of the election.

Where was their outrage then? Seems like only one side of the spectrum has these rights.

Good luck for the next few years with your socialist agenda. I prefer to live in a great America where all sides get the same fair treatment.

Bill Long

Rock Island

