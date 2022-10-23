Letter: Fairness is needed in court system

Walking into the Scott County Courthouse I expected to be treated impartially with a focus on the facts and the laws of the case. I expected the judge to be fair and to weigh the totality of the circumstances and make a ruling bound by Iowa law. What I got instead was much the opposite.

My evidence, personal medical records detailing a physically disabling medical condition I was recently diagnosed with, were misquoted by the judge while she was shouting at me at the end of testimony. Still shouting, she tells me that Iowa corporations are the same legal entity as the business owner (that's contrary to Iowa law). She goes on to mock my symptoms both in the courtroom, as well as in her written order.

I was ultimately sentenced to 60 days of jail unless I can come up with money I don't have. I lost my driver's license, my car and have barely survived life.

My jaw hit the floor at the behavior of this judge. Not only did she mock my disabling medical condition and misquote my medical records to support her position, but she also directly misapplied settled Iowa law.

At the behest of the Iowa attorney general's office, my state representative's office and Disability Rights of Iowa, I filed a complaint with the Judicial Qualifications Commission. They can't fix the judge's order, but I hope they can rein in her behavior before she hurts more people.

I used to believe the courts were fair.

Kris Keppy

Davenport