 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Fairness is needed in court system

Letters logo

Walking into the Scott County Courthouse I expected to be treated impartially with a focus on the facts and the laws of the case. I expected the judge to be fair and to weigh the totality of the circumstances and make a ruling bound by Iowa law. What I got instead was much the opposite.

My evidence, personal medical records detailing a physically disabling medical condition I was recently diagnosed with, were misquoted by the judge while she was shouting at me at the end of testimony. Still shouting, she tells me that Iowa corporations are the same legal entity as the business owner (that's contrary to Iowa law). She goes on to mock my symptoms both in the courtroom, as well as in her written order.

I was ultimately sentenced to 60 days of jail unless I can come up with money I don't have. I lost my driver's license, my car and have barely survived life.

People are also reading…

My jaw hit the floor at the behavior of this judge. Not only did she mock my disabling medical condition and misquote my medical records to support her position, but she also directly misapplied settled Iowa law.

At the behest of the Iowa attorney general's office, my state representative's office and Disability Rights of Iowa, I filed a complaint with the Judicial Qualifications Commission. They can't fix the judge's order, but I hope they can rein in her behavior before she hurts more people.

I used to believe the courts were fair.

Kris Keppy

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Defunding the police

Letter: Defunding the police

The Democrats seem to think that defunding the police is still an important issue for the party to push for the November election. That and pr…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News