Letter: Faith in Trump

Significant numbers of Trumps evangelical voters continue to adhere to the lie that Trump won the election in a landslide, and that the election was rife with fraud. They are also an excuse factory for our worst president. I would love to reason them, but they are encased in an information world which is impervious to objective facts. So in the hope of putting the fun back in fundamentalism, I would make the following observations:

Evangelical theologians have noted that the 2nd Commandment requires that “you will have no other gods before me”, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have other gods AFTER me (like Trump).

Evangelical belief in the “rapture” was called into question when a recent translation found that the word was actually “rupture,” which results when you carry around big heavy lies. Some are experiencing it now.

It would appear that evangelicals have checked all the boxes in participating in the seven deadly sins during the Trump presidency especially in light of the events of Jan. 6th. This includes sloth.

In an effort to soften their image, evangelicals have adopted as their cute mascot – the lemming.

Evangelicals have revised their interpretation of the bible to preach the gospel of Fox news.