"I'm not a witch..." is a lousy slogan. In 2010, Christine O'Donnell, candidate for U.S. Senate, opened a disastrous campaign commercial with that phrase. O'Donnell, attempting to explain her youthful interest in the occult, elevated a silly story into a campaign issue. It was political suicide. She lost by 17 points.
Memories of O'Donnell's blunder surfaced as I watched the New York Times and Boston Globe "collude" with 350 other newspapers, simultaneously printing the denial, "We aren't fake news." That's a bad look for self-proclaimed "honest brokers of the truth."
Those newspapers appeared concerned the public doesn't hold the media's "truths" to be "self-evident."
People now understand an anti-bias Rosetta Stone's necessary for translating "the news" into "the real story."
That's because "fake news" isn't an obvious lie. It comes disguised as the cleverly worded half-truth; the omitted bit of information; the slanted headline. It's combinations of out-of-context sentences, deceptively parsed quotes, or prejudicial adjectives. It manifests itself through news anchors' condescending tones and reporters' "Gotcha!" questions. It's the ideological imbalance of opinions on editorial pages and TV round-tables. It's showcased on the Sunday "news" programs, with biased hosts fostering painfully obvious double-standards. It's the insanity of covfefe, Melania's coat and Stormy Daniels becoming issues.
The New York Times was once "The Gray Lady" of newspapers. Metaphorically, that lady's saying, "I'm not a witch!"
I'm with Shakespeare on this one; "The lady doth protest too much, methinks."
Eugene Mattecheck Jr.
Moline