Letter: False equivalency

As a local Democrat, I’ve had the opportunity to appear as a panelist on the program "4 the Record" opposite both former Scott County Republican Chair Dave Millage and Rock Island County Chair Drue Mielke.

I’ve found them both to be very decent and respectful people, and while I have obvious differences ideologically, I respect their involvement in our political process. I appreciated the honesty of Mielke when he called out my Republican opponent for misrepresenting my involvement in the management of Hope Creek Care Center, and I admire the position that Millage took on the impeachment of Donald Trump for inciting a mob to attack our U.S. Capitol. The false equivalency statements and letters from local Republicans on these pages comparing the honesty of Barack Obama and Trump, and the equally false belief that the summer protests compare to storming the Capitol and murdering a police officer need to stop.

The cardboard cutout of Trump having Joe Biden in a headlock at the Rock Island County Republican headquarters was there for months. I drove by it many times and just shuddered. I find it hard to believe that Mielke wasn’t aware of it, and it should have been gone well before the domestic terrorists attacked the Capitol.