Letter: False equivalency

Iowa’s senators, like most Republican senators, have decided that Iowans and all other Americans do not need to hear any witnesses in the Trump impeachment trial. I would first note that this is a trial and I would expect witnesses.

All senators took an oath to do impartial justice, but the Republicans decided they do not need to hear from the people that were in the room when Trump did what he was impeached for. The leaks from John Bolton’s book show he was there. In a fair trial his testimony would be essential, but our senators said no. I was not surprised because they have shown that their loyalty is to Trump, not our Constitution.

However, I was surprised that the Quad-City Times fell for the Republican’s false equivalency argument. The Republicans argued that if the Democrats got Bolton as a witness, they should get Hunter Biden. Your editorial of January 31 asserted that if Bolton testified, Biden should. My question is, why?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Trump was impeached for his actions and his orders to people around him. Bolton was in the room with Trump and wants to testify to what he saw and heard. Biden was the target of Trump’s actions and unaware of what Trump was doing.

Other than giving the Republicans an opportunity to smear Hunter Biden and his father, what would his testimony add?