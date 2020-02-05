Letter: False equivalency

Iowa’s senators, like most Republican senators, have decided that Iowans and all other Americans do not need to hear any witnesses in the Trump impeachment trial. I would first note that this is a trial and I would expect witnesses.
All senators took an oath to do impartial justice, but the Republicans decided they do not need to hear from the people that were in the room when Trump did what he was impeached for. The leaks from John Bolton’s book show he was there. In a fair trial his testimony would be essential, but our senators said no. I was not surprised because they have shown that their loyalty is to Trump, not our Constitution.
However, I was surprised that the Quad-City Times fell for the Republican’s false equivalency argument. The Republicans argued that if the Democrats got Bolton as a witness, they should get Hunter Biden. Your editorial of January 31 asserted that if Bolton testified, Biden should. My question is, why?
Trump was impeached for his actions and his orders to people around him. Bolton was in the room with Trump and wants to testify to what he saw and heard. Biden was the target of Trump’s actions and unaware of what Trump was doing.
Other than giving the Republicans an opportunity to smear Hunter Biden and his father, what would his testimony add?
Witnesses who were there, like Bolton and Mick Mulvaney, should testify to what they saw. Any investigation of Biden should be separate from this trial.
Margaret Walsh
Bettendorf