Letter: False flags in Uvalde

For those who don’t know the meaning of ‘false flags’, the term got its name from the day of sailing ships on the high seas. Pirate vessels would approach flying a friendly flag to not alarm their quarry. Only when the pirates got close, would they take down the friendly flag and hoist the skull and cross bones, resulting in deceit, deception, murder and mayhem.

That was then, but are there ‘false flags’ today? It’s a steep learning curve for most people to ponder, but yes there are ‘false flags.’ Let’s point out one – Uvalde, TX school murders of teachers and children.

Here’s where the steep learning curve comes into play as citizens contemplate how such an evil deed disguised a hidden agenda whereby murdering innocent people mattered not. Dismantling the Second Amendment takes precedence over the value of human life.

Sadly, coverage of what happened in Ulvade skims the surface leaving layers of deceit and deception hidden away. Media failed to dig deep and tell the whole story. What should have been low hanging fruit for journalists to uncover has instead been covered up. Why were police in the school building standing down? Who gave that order and why? How did the shooter get possession of such expensive weapons? Who supplied the funds?

Answering these questions and more make Pulitzer Prize awards, book deals and Hollywood movies, yet they were skimmed over. Why?

We no longer have sailing ships on the high seas, but we still have ‘false flags.’

Jeffrey H. Rice

Rock Island