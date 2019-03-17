We need new city council members in Rock Island; council members that do not have any family ties to members on the Rock Island County Board.
Families should not control both the city council and county board. History teaches us that power in the hands of the few only leads to collusion, corruption and cronyism. Real change demands new ideas from new people who understand the negative impact of extreme taxation on the taxpayers of Rock Island.
I see people losing faith in Rock Island and Rock Island County due to extreme taxation. We need politicians who are willing to make tough decisions and divest of functions that are not inherently government in nature, such as allowing private industry to collect garbage and run our parks, golf courses, zoo, and fitness centers.
The lack of diverse ideas due to family ties will only result in the same tax- and-spend policies that are forcing people to leave Rock Island County. Electing family members to both the city council and Rock Island County Board is like rearranging the chairs on the Titanic. It may seem different for a little while; however, the end result is still tragic and in this case tragic for taxpayers.
Jim Uribe
Rock Island