Letter: Family values, not guns, are the problem

The people that are proposing the new gun law in Illinois have already said it will have little impact but let’s go ahead and put another law on the books that will have no impact. It has been said many times people kill people not guns. The issue is not guns; the issue is a total lack of family and Christian values. Let’s try teaching some morals to our children and quit making excuses. Our government officials seem more concerned about acting like they are doing something then actually doing something on both sides of the aisle. They propose you have to be 21 to get a FOID card but you can go in the service and shoot tomahawk missiles. Heaven forbids if you are 18 years old and want to go turkey, deer, squirrel hunting, you won’t be able to by yourself. l can only assume that many of our politicians in Illinois and in the country are more concerned about acting than actually doing something. Look at the statics of who is using the guns for crime and murder and it tells you the tale, fix that problem and all good.

Bob Horton

Andalusia

With industrial animal agriculture, animal husbandry has been replaced by animal science. The animals are treated like machines. From the moment they are born, until they die, we take from these animals everything that would make their lives worth living. Their existence is nothing but misery.

Ruth Harrison, author of “Animal Machines”, understands: “In fact, if one person is unkind to an animal it is considered to be cruelty, but where a lot of people are unkind to animals, especially in the name of commerce, the cruelty is condoned and once large sums of money are at stake, will be defended to the last by otherwise intelligent people.”

Unbelievably, it gets worse. The animal industry is now trying to “normalize” mass killing using ventilation shutdown. This has been used to kill pigs during the COVID pandemic when there was a backup at slaughterhouses. It is being used to kill chickens and turkeys due to bird flu. Ventilation is shut off to the confinement building and steam is piped in to force the animals into heatstroke. They slowly roast to death. To learn more, google “The Intercept, VSD” or use this link: tinyurl.com/3wx9r7dh

Articles about this “depopulation” often discuss the consequences in terms of higher prices for eggs or for chicken, turkey or pig flesh. The consequences for the animals are ignored. Industrial animal agriculture brings to mind the concept of the “banality of evil”.

Is our society going to accept this? Are you?

Lynn Gallagher

Solon, Iowa