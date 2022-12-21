 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Quad-City Times is partnering with DuTrac Community Credit Union who are sponsoring 1,875 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Letter: Family values, not guns, are the problem

Letters logo

The people that are proposing the new gun law in Illinois have already said it will have little impact but let's go ahead and put another law on the books that will have no impact. It has been said many times people kill people not guns. The issue is not guns; the issue is a total lack of family and Christian values. Let's try teaching some morals to our children and quit making excuses. Our government officials seem more concerned about acting like they are doing something then actually doing something on both sides of the aisle. They propose you have to be 21 to get a FOID card but you can go in the service and shoot tomahawk missiles. Heaven forbids if you are 18 years old and want to go turkey, deer, squirrel hunting, you won't be able to by yourself. l can only assume that many of our politicians in Illinois and in the country are more concerned about acting than actually doing something. Look at the statics of who is using the guns for crime and murder and it tells you the tale, fix that problem and all good.

People are also reading…

Bob Horton

Andalusia

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Where is the GOP's outrage?

Letter: Where is the GOP's outrage?

Just a quick review of the last two years — Republicans were outraged over election and voter registration fraud. U.S. Rep. Miller-Meeks, Repu…

121822-qc-opn-letters_merged

121822-qc-opn-letters_merged

Our universities and colleges must acknowledge they had slaves and benefited financially from the slave trade. For example, five Princeton Uni…

Letter: Find Christ in Christmas

Letter: Find Christ in Christmas

What do you think of when you hear the word, “Christmas?” Is it a happy thought, or one of apprehension? Do you think of some person deliverin…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News