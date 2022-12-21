Letter: Family values, not guns, are the problem

The people that are proposing the new gun law in Illinois have already said it will have little impact but let's go ahead and put another law on the books that will have no impact. It has been said many times people kill people not guns. The issue is not guns; the issue is a total lack of family and Christian values. Let's try teaching some morals to our children and quit making excuses. Our government officials seem more concerned about acting like they are doing something then actually doing something on both sides of the aisle. They propose you have to be 21 to get a FOID card but you can go in the service and shoot tomahawk missiles. Heaven forbids if you are 18 years old and want to go turkey, deer, squirrel hunting, you won't be able to by yourself. l can only assume that many of our politicians in Illinois and in the country are more concerned about acting than actually doing something. Look at the statics of who is using the guns for crime and murder and it tells you the tale, fix that problem and all good.