Letter: Famine on the horizon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Until the 20th century, famines were usually caused by nature. Like a drought, insects, volcanoes, crop disease, etc. We are probably most familiar with the potato famine of Ireland, where over a million people starved to death.

However, with the advent of modern farming, the use of fertilizers and wise agriculture practices, that is no longer the case. Since the mid-1900s, the main cause of famine has been the breakdown of economies and infrastructures.

This breakdown is often caused by war, revolution, government dysfunction and bad economic policies.

Let me give some examples. The largest famine of the last 75 years has been the great famine of China in 1959-61, caused by awful communist government policy. It led to 15 million deaths. The revolution in Cambodia in 1975-79 led to perhaps 2 million deaths from famine. Civil War in the Congo (1998-2004) caused 2.7 million deaths from starvation.

But many "nature-caused" famines during this same time were mitigated by aid from the United States and Europe.

So here is the great fear: With the economies of North America, Europe, India, Russia, and even China on the ropes from COVID-19, who will be there to stop the next famine? If we can’t get toilet paper to the stores, how will we get food to the hungry?