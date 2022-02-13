Letter: Fanning the flames

There is a reason why children are taught not to play with matches. Matches start fires, which if left untended and unimpeded, can develop a life of their own and destroy indiscriminately.

The Don of Mar-a-Lago has played with matches for the last five-plus years, and he was OK with that because it was his fire. Now the fire he started is rapidly reaching the point of no return. Even if the arsonist is removed, there are sufficient enablers who continue to pour gasoline on the fire and fan the flames.

The fire is, of course, metaphorical for the web of lies and misinformation undermining many of the institutions we rely on to function as a democracy. Republicans who refused to hold accountable the man who initiated the deceit have subjugated themselves and their party to a man who cares not for them, their party, or the country. As a result, our democracy is in grave danger of becoming a dictatorship.

As I write this, the RNC has declared the insurrection of Jan. 6 was merely "legitimate political discourse" and censured perhaps the last bastions of integrity remaining in their congressional delegation, Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

What remains of the once honorable Republican Party is complicit in their silent servitude to a corrupt former president. My two senators and congresswoman have happily joined those who apparently prefer autocratic dictatorships to a democracy they claim to revere. History teaches us to pay attention. Too many choose to ignore it.

Cecil Chapman

Davenport

