 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter:Fantastic news for East Moline

Letters logo

Thanks for the money!

Thanks for the foresight.

Congratulations to East Moline, Mayor Reggie Freeman, Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, and Congresswoman Cheri Bustos for bringing the largest grant East Moline has ever received: $23.7 million. 

As a former East Moline mayor and Illinois state senator I know how difficult it is and I know the time and effort that goes into successfully achieving a grant of this magnitude. I also know East Moline had been turned down previously for this grant but Mayor Freeman, city staff and elected alderpersons pressed on along with the rebirth of East Moline.

Entrepreneurs Dan Murphy, Senator Mike Jacobs, Mike VanDeHeede and Mr. East Moline Larry Anderson years ago envisioned the rebirth of East Moline and following their vision brought East Moline's first hotel (Hyatt hotel and extended care) followed by a first-class restaurant (The Combine), a fantastic event center, a class music venue (The Rust Belt), new apartments along the river site (The Bend Expo Center), housing (Mecum Auction) and alongside the gas station is a new strip mall to accommodate the existing restaurants, bars and businesses in The Rust Belt properties!

People are also reading…

Now the rebirth of downtown! The remake of the Palace Tavern, the Whiskey Stop, the music of runners park, and business openings and readying to open as well as townhouses being built in The Quarter. 

All I can say is thanks for the tenacity and the perseverance being displayed by East Moline and as I, for one, look forward to the future of the town I love! "East Moline."

Denny Jacobs

East Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Thanks for the free pie

Letter: Thanks for the free pie

A big “thank you” to the family that unexpectedly paid for our cherry pie at the Farmer’s Market on Saturday! It was closing time, and I was o…

Letter: Thanks, Gov. Reynolds

Letter: Thanks, Gov. Reynolds

Politicians regularly tell us that small businesses are the backbone of our economy but very few actually craft policies that will help small-…

Letter: Don't miss this show

Letter: Don't miss this show

I've written my fair share of Letters to the Editor touting political candidates, so this one is a first: I'm writing to tell you all to go se…

Letter: Vote to save the Earth

Letter: Vote to save the Earth

For 50 years, climatologists have sounded the alarm that climate change is man-made and poses an existential threat to life on Earth. Today, s…

Letter: The 1950s had problems

Letter: The 1950s had problems

This is in regards to the letter of August 18 about how wonderful life was in the 1950s compared to today. A few things were left off the list…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News