Letter:Fantastic news for East Moline

Thanks for the money!

Thanks for the foresight.

Congratulations to East Moline, Mayor Reggie Freeman, Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, and Congresswoman Cheri Bustos for bringing the largest grant East Moline has ever received: $23.7 million.

As a former East Moline mayor and Illinois state senator I know how difficult it is and I know the time and effort that goes into successfully achieving a grant of this magnitude. I also know East Moline had been turned down previously for this grant but Mayor Freeman, city staff and elected alderpersons pressed on along with the rebirth of East Moline.

Entrepreneurs Dan Murphy, Senator Mike Jacobs, Mike VanDeHeede and Mr. East Moline Larry Anderson years ago envisioned the rebirth of East Moline and following their vision brought East Moline's first hotel (Hyatt hotel and extended care) followed by a first-class restaurant (The Combine), a fantastic event center, a class music venue (The Rust Belt), new apartments along the river site (The Bend Expo Center), housing (Mecum Auction) and alongside the gas station is a new strip mall to accommodate the existing restaurants, bars and businesses in The Rust Belt properties!

Now the rebirth of downtown! The remake of the Palace Tavern, the Whiskey Stop, the music of runners park, and business openings and readying to open as well as townhouses being built in The Quarter.

All I can say is thanks for the tenacity and the perseverance being displayed by East Moline and as I, for one, look forward to the future of the town I love! "East Moline."

Denny Jacobs

East Moline