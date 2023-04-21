Jerry Willis’s belief that “more guns would mean fewer deaths” has been proven over and over not to be true. The highest concentration of firearms in this country are at military bases.

According to Willis’s logic these bases would be the safest places in the United States. The opposite is true. Fort Hood 2009, 13 killed, 32 injured in a mass shooting. Since then, over 30 more shootings have occurred at military bases, killing 27, wounding 43. In nearly all cases the shooter died by his own hand not by a bystander with a gun.

How would more guns have stopped the Las Vegas shooter in 2017 from firing out of a hotel window into a crowd of concert goers killing 60, wounding over 400? The Assault Weapons Ban was allowed to expire in 2004 under the George W. Bush Administration.

Prior to that were you or anyone you know negatively impacted by that ban? Were you unable to go deer hunting, pheasant hunting? Go to the shooting range? That 20-year ban allowed us to send our kids to school, go to the mall, concerts, church, grocery store with no worries about getting shot. The far right has lost their minds regarding the Second Amendment. What about the rest of us and our Constitutional right to life & liberty and happiness?

J. E. Arnold

Bettendorf