Letter: Farm life

Jennifer Ewoldt writes great simple reports about farm life on their Iowa farm. I congratulate her and hope the newspaper will continue to publish her periodic articles.

My wife Dixie and I grew up on small farms in southeast Iowa. We recognize Jennifer's accurate and interesting portrayal of how each family member can often pitch in to perform the variety of farm tasks to help provide income for the family and food for the world.

Readers who do not have a farm background can learn from Jennifer Ewoldt's educational and interesting articles. They are normally about one column long, including her small photo. Locate and enjoy!

Terry E. Anderson

Geneseo

