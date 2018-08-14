Thank you, Mr. President, for growing a new breed of welfare queens right here in Iowa: Iowa’s farmers! And how long should we taxpayers expect you to keep them on the public dole? One year? Two years? Maybe, indefinitely, once China arranges to meet its agricultural import needs with other countries? I thought your message in Dubuque would be more like “Trust me, guys. We can tough this strong-arm tariff deal out together. Just keep thinking: No pain; no gain.” But, nope. Seems like you’re no better at foreign trade deals than you were at real estate and casino deals. Just go with your gut, but be sure there’s somebody else around to take care of the messes you make.
Steven Pokorny
Urbandale