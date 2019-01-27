Going to a fast food restaurant may be fast, convenient and an adventure. At times I have had problems with getting my orders right at these fast food places. That is why they call it fast food.
They make your order up real fast and stick it in the sack not knowing what they put in it. They call that the guess-what order. What they mean is, your guess is as good as theirs as to what they put in the sack. That is also known as Fast Food Surprise.
My question is, how do they know what to charge? They don't always give you a receipt so you don't always know if you're being charged correctly. That is part of the Fast Food Surprise.
What difference does it make? After you go through the drive through and you're a few blocks away, you unwrap your sandwich and its all wrong. You're not going to turn around and go back to complain. You're already late to where you're going, so you eat your whatever and drive on.
You never have to worry about getting the same thing twice. One time, $1 chicken burritos were billed on a fast food sign. I asked if I could get a beef burrito instead. When I unwrapped the burrito, it was chicken. A portion of beef was put in a dish with a lid on it and I was charged 70 cents for it.
I guess they were living up to the Fast Food Surprise.
David Dorris
Davenport