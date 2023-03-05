About Us – Without Us

Thirty years ago, at a meeting of the U.S. International Council on Disabilities, I first heard the watchword “Nothing about us – without us.” This catchy phrase seemed to make sense. Why would a majority of non-disabled individuals make decisions about what is best for those with different abilities without consulting them first?

This watchword came to mind several days ago when my local state legislator described the discussion about the Iowa Department for the Blind at a hearing of the subcommittee on the proposed Government Reorganization Bill. Currently a three-person commission, that includes two blind individuals, sets the department’s policy and direction. Under the proposed reorganization bill, all decisions would be moved into the governor’s office.

About 30 members of the blind community traveled to the hearing in Des Moines to testify about Iowa’s nation-leading Department for the Blind and all the wonderful things it has done. Many spoke about the importance of having blind individuals in control of the department, independent from political influence. After the testimony, the governor’s legislative liaison was asked which members of the blind community had been consulted when drafting the proposed legislation. The answer was “None, we didn’t think of doing that.” Not one blind person had been contacted!

How many other groups of Iowans will be similarly affected by the fast-tracked 1,500-page Government Reorganization plan? Veterans? Retired public employees? Rural Iowans? Elderly? LGBTQ+? School boards? Law enforcement? Have any of these groups been consulted? Or is this “Much About Us – Without Us.”

Thomas Cook

Iowa City