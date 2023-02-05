Historically, we had the Jeffersonian line between church and state treasuries. Fast-tracking Gov. Reynolds and fast-tracking Pat Grassley of Iowa have erased that line. By disbursing vouchers directly to parents of $4,598 for each child enrolled in parochial and charter schools they erase that line, crippling public schools, which once proudly led the United States in excellence.

Parochial and charter schools already receives Iowa funding for busing and other assistance. Now these Catholic, Lutheran and charter schools would be disbursed $345,000,000 created by the GOP Education Committee; by fast-tracking the normal three readings of bills into one motion for approval. Once in the coffers of these schools there is no oversight for how these funds are spent.

Charter schools decline to enroll children with autism, behavior issues, physical handicaps, gays, as well as trangenders. There are no voucher children residing in the inner city, so there are no charter buildings there. These students requiring special attention; sometimes one on one.

Grassley also opines that because they could fill more voucher schools, there being no restriction to build new buildings, they could easily fill them with parochial and charter schools schools in their high income zip codes.

They could increase teacher pay in private schools, for their 7% of the 485,630 Iowa grade schoolers back in 2021. Public school teacher pay increases are not in budgets.

Don Wagschal

Davenport