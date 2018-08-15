Why should Clinton taxpayers pay for a so-called "public high school" in our city? Clinton High has begun a de facto process of privatization so that a private company (headquartered outside the USA) can make millions of dollars off the school over a 15-year contract recently signed. It is time to cut the tie of the local taxpayer to the high school because it is no longer local or public.
We should not have to pay the salaries of teachers and administrators. The private corporate entity under contract to enroll 315 out-of-state students at Clinton High so it can make $189 million over 15 years should pay the salaries, not us.
Gary Heath
Clinton