Here in my 85th year, I look back and ask the question: “What has the federal government done for me?”

They have managed to build a national debt larger than our GDP and are continuing to peddle bankrupt Social Security and Medicare. They established a “War on Poverty,” ignoring common sense advice: “Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.” In the U.S. we spend $1.6 trillion per year giving people a fish a day.

Meanwhile achievements have occurred when individuals overcame government.

We won WWII in the Pacific using aircraft carriers that resulted from the Billy Mitchell's Court Martial. The atomic bomb was funded illegally without Congress' knowledge.

In Europe, our actions against Germany resulted in building an enemy far stronger.

We went to the moon 50 years ago because our stronger enemy was planning to beat us there. While the Army housed 140 German rocket scientists in the New Mexico desert, Congress funded the Navy to counter the Soviets. The Navy program was a predictable failure.

Wernher Von Braun, the leader of the 140, used media to sell his program to the Public. The result was a Congress with egg on its face. In 10 years, we got to the moon and perfected the method.

So how did our government build on that ability? They defunded the Saturn-Apollo and tinkered with enemy space stations. Fifty years later, the closest we can get to the moon is a quarter million miles.

Robert Stickling

Blue Grass