A recent column by Rock Island Alerman Dylan Parker, "Give towns resources they need to thrive," appeared recently saw another local leader ask the federal government for millions of dollars to "leverage growth." In fact, it is the federal government that put municipalities from New England, the Midwest and most of the Southern states in their present financial crisis.
Over numerous decades, elected and appointed government officials, powerful lobbyists, corporate interests, media and Wall Street all stood by allowing countless cities to be gutted of their infrastructure.
Once successful industries from Northeastern shoe companies, to rust-belt manufacturing plants, as well as textiles produced in the South have all disappeared. The result has and is disastrous for workers, their families and the cities having to cope with the aftermath of a free trade philosophy.
Mr. Parker’s political ideology doesn’t matter because the blame for destroying countless cities falls across the political spectrum. He and others are speaking out, but why reach out to those who created the problem in the first place?
To restore what our nation has lost is a daunting task. The first step toward restoration is to "drain the swamp" to protect us from those who got us in this mess. That’s why the Trump administration is renegotiating trade deals. It will take time to bring back all that was sacrificed in the name of free trade.
Meanwhile, the federal budget Mr. Parker refers to is riddled with pork and woefully out of balance.
Jeffrey H. Rice
Rock Island