Letter: Feds have election role
topical

A recent letter stated that the Constitution delegates regulation of voting to the states so that the proposed bills in Congress would probably be unconstitutional. This is only partially true.

The following is from Article 1 of the Constitution (the article that establishes Congress).

"SECTION. 4.

The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing [sic] Senators."

There is a long history of federal election regulation, such as the Electoral Count Act of 1887 and the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Presumably, such regulations would only apply to federal elections so that states could hold separate state and local elections under different rules, but to my knowledge no state has done so.

People who characterize federal regulation of elections as "over-reach" do not seem to have much ground to stand on.

Dennis Ewoldt

Davenport

