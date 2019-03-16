Try 3 months for $3

A few days ago, my vehicle license renewal arrived in the mail. It says "Pay online, not in line. It's fast, it's easy, it's convenient!"

It's also expensive. I was charged $9.69. Why is this necessary?

Kathleen Connett

Davenport

