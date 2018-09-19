Well, they did it again, whenever the goofy Democrats are losing they bring out their big guns. The 85-year-old Democratic senator from California, Dianne Feinstein, heard a rumor from some third party, however Feinstein tells us that what she says must be the gospel truth because all women are truthful when destroying a good honest man’s name
The senator screams to all, "The sky is falling, my God, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, is a pervert."
The poor girl must have been in total shock and the experience has ruined her for forever. The pure-mined girl had no idea why anyone would have a desire to do that. So she waits almost 40 years to say anything about it. All the sudden, she has an epiphany and it’s just a coincidence that this is brought up just now, on the eve of Judge Kavanaugh's appointment to the Supreme Court. She has been meaning to bring this up for the last 40 years, but just did not have time until now so she writes a letter to a Democrat operative, this friend and Democrat hatchet person breaks all speed records and she sends the information to Feinstein. Feinstein sits on the information until she can strike a deadly blow.
"Wait a minute," she thinks. "Maybe I could profit from this experience with my co-conspiring colleagues, who have been trying to block Kavanaugh appointment by any means possible."
"I just might run for senate forever. After all, I’m just 85."
Leo McLain
Eldridge