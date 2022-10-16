 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders cases prevalent

Thank you for publishing the article on FASD's (fetal alcohol spectrum disorders) in the Sept. 24 issue [of Quad-City Times]. As noted in the article, FASDs are underdiagnosed and often misdiagnosed. According to recent CDC data, an estimated 1-5% of school children were exposed to alcohol prenatally. Proof Alliance, a Minnesota organization that studies and educates regarding FASD's, states that FASD's are over two times more prevalent than autism.

The effects of prenatal alcohol exposure are lifelong. Awareness of FASDs leads to more accurate diagnoses as well as more appropriate support for children with FASDs and their families. Currently, the QC community has no diagnostic or specific school supports for this very vulnerable population.

If anyone in the Quad Cities is looking for information about or support related to FASD's, there is a local support group which can be contacted through a Facebook group, FASD Families of the Quad-Cities.

Valerie Koster

Davenport

Sara Tinsman

Pleasant Valley

 

