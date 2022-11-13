 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Fetus lives matter

My body, my choice.

SCOTUS hasn't taken a woman's choice away; they just moved it a few months earlier. Choices now are abstain or birth control.

The erroneous decisions made by the Supreme Court one hundred and plus years ago concerning voting rights, equal rights, segregation, and slavery have all since been overturned. No doubt there was as much uproar then as there is today with Roe vs Wade. History shows us how wrong those original decisions were, just as slavery was once accepted.

Maybe it's time to realize that a woman's body is biologically made for one thing — to reproduce. Treat it accordingly.

Would the decision on Roe v. Wade in 1973 been the same if the Court would have known that 50 years later 63 million abortions were performed and made as easy as getting a manicure? Abortion is being used as a form of birth control.

Having an abortion is being reactive, try being proactive.

FLM (Fetus Lives Matter) — why is it that animals have more rights than a fetus?

Holocaust — 6 million Jews. Roe v. Wade — 63 million babies, who will never have their beautiful smiles seen.

Imagine if Hitler would have forced the Jews and undesirables to have abortions instead of the gas chambers, would it still be called the Holocaust?

If you're not offended, you're not hearing the truth.

If you were born after 1973, congratulations! You are a survivor!

Bill Dunkin

Rock Island

