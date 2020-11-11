Letter: Fiction isn't fact

The year 1996 was pivotal for American democracy — the year that Fox News was founded by Rupert Murdoch. It’s been a huge success and that success has helped transform the relationship between many Americans and objective truth.

For economic reasons, Fox, Breitbart and other conservative sources will undoubtedly continue to extrude their "alternative facts" and many Trump supporters will attend to this content, thinking that it’s carefully researched and has been channeled through a system that filters the specious from the factual. In the voices of many, many Trump supporters over the last four years, the urgency and sincerity appear as evidence that they believe their information sources provide objective truth. Others, of course, hang on to anti-democratic ideas for more sinister reasons.

As a country, we need to agree on effective ways to arrive at the truth, and develop our opinions and views based on that truth. I’m sure Joe Biden will begin to focus the American mind on more carefully vetted ideas during his tenure, but until something is done to turn a large percentage of the populace away from entertaining fakery, subterfuge and conspiracy, the "getting together" that almost everyone is hoping for, isn’t likely to occur.