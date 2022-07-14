Letter: Field of Dreams

Since $6 million has been awarded to Universal Studios by Gov. Reynolds for a Field of Dreams TV series, I've been wondering what my mom would have thought about that.

She's from Dubuque, close to Dyersville where the movie was filmed, and one day we went on a Sunday afternoon drive that she was so fond of. We rode the trolley car in Dubuque, made our way to the Dickeyville Grotto, bought some corn on the side of a road, and then drove past the Field of Dreams farmhouse.

"Oh, honey, I've always loved that house. Even as a young girl I loved that house." "Well you know what that house is, right Mom?" "Oh, sure. The Stillmunkes lived there for many years until Grandpa Stillmunk bought the farm. (smiles) "Well maybe so Mom, but did you know they filmed a famous movie there? You see that baseball field? They built that just for the movie."

She asked what the movie was about, so I told her about Kevin Costner "having a catch" (Hollywood talk) with his dead dad and the ghost players coming out of a cornfield. "Oh, that sounds really good — kind of like a Cinderella for grown men."

I was shocked at her blasphemy! "I know this guy who drove all the way from Cincinnati so that he could walk out of that cornfield you see in left field." "That's nice," she said. Why didn't he just walk out of one in Cincinnati?"

She just didn't get it.

Jim Vize

Moline