Letter: Figaro for healthy communities

Residents of Bettendorf, LeClaire, Eldridge, Pleasant Valley, or Riverdale are now a part of Senate District 47, a change resulting from redistricting.

Serious challenges face our educators at all levels. Affordable, quality health care (including mental health care) confronts our schools and families. The fundamental right of women to be treated equal to men in all health decisions promises soon to be lost. Poor water quality, and our state’s Number 1 rank in the Nation for most dangerous bridges remind us of what does not matter in the Republican-led legislatures and governor’s office.

Our democratic social contract, one that for generations produced excellence in schools, enshrined individual freedoms in law, and embraced responsibility for ourselves and our neighbors, next door and downstream, has been shredded. Republican leadership promised prosperity only to impoverish the very pathways to excellence.

District 47 Senate Republican candidate Scott Webster wants to join the frenzy, to “focus on cutting taxes and controlling spending in the Iowa Senate,” cementing policies starving our public institutions of financial well-being that made Iowa, and being Iowan, a source of pride. Quality of life is not about a $2 billion surplus. Rather, it resides in the vision of and investments throughout Iowa that deliver healthy families, economic justice, and social responsibility. I remember such a place. I am sure you can, too.

Democratic candidate for Senate Dr. Mary Kathleen Figaro is my choice for Senator, committed to restoring excellence in education and health, equality of rights and prosperous communities.

William C. Lesch, Ph.D.

Bettendorf

