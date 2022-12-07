 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Figge is first class museum

What a lovely visit I had to the Figge Art Museum this past weekend. It was a peaceful and quiet respite from the busy week. Beautiful displays of art of all kinds and purposes. Old art, new art, sculpture, drawing, painting, digital art, furniture and more. Art representing Europe, Africa, Mexico, United States, and more. The museum is first class. The artwork is placed beautifully where one can see each piece well lit. Labeling is clear and educational. There are audio guides for some of the artworks which are accessible through one's phone. The Figge has the very best view of the Mississippi, and beyond from their huge southern windows. Great bathrooms, creative gift shop with fun and unique gifts, many places to sit, relax or contemplate.

Congratulations and thank you to staff, and benefactors of the Figge Museum.

Robert Lipnick

Davenport

