This is climate change by President Trump: Fire hundreds of U.S. Agriculture Department scientists on July 15th unless they agree to move in two weeks to Kansas City.
The U.S.D.A. studies and issues reports on changes to soil, plants, pests and much more caused by climate change. For instance, one study reports that when carbon dioxide rises, rice loses vitamins. First they study the changes caused by climate change and then they study what can be done to mitigate those changes. This is vital work.
Inquiries to our senators did get an e-mail response from Sen. Joni Ernst.
Her excuse was the budget. She also suggested that the state could do a better job, which is not true. This was a very disappointing response because one expects senators from a farming state to fight for the Agriculture Department.
Mary Tomsche
Long Grove