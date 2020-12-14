Letter: Fight for what is right

An open letter to President-elect Biden:

There is a malignancy on our land that has metastasized, threatening the life and well-being of our nation. This cancer is corporate greed, and in particular the lack of a reasonable health care system in our nation – a system that costs more per capita than other nations and provides less. Much less. We spend billions and pay ridiculously high prices because of greed. Greed infects our insurance companies, our pharmaceutical companies and all of our hospitals.

We must call out this greed — the consistent denial of large claims, their cozy relationships with one another, accepting high costs but always challenging eligibility, their unanimity in paying unreasonable salaries and bonuses to corporate executives with no accountability to real people and no obligation to pay their fair share of taxes.

Why has their executive compensation risen outrageously but not the wages of the workers we rely on to care for our needs?

Our nation has checked the power of robber barons in the past. It is time to do so again.

It is time to fight for relief for people, not corporations.

It is time to raise the minimum wage and maximum tax rates.