Letter: Finally, a fair tax

Voters can now vote "yes" on a fair tax amendment, something many of us have been wanting for years. No longer will we be dependent largely on property tax increases for Illinois to pay all of their bills. No longer will all Illinois citizens pay the same flat rate on their earnings. Those who earn more than $250,000 a year (this includes millionaire and billionaires), will be paying higher rates on earned income over $250,000. Average and lower income earners will pay a much lower rate.

This is called a graduated income tax. Pensions will not be taxed.

By voting "yes" we will join other states like Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin who have graduated income taxes. We will be following the precedent of the U.S. graduated income tax, which taxes lower earners lower rates on income. This is fair taxation. Some will pay no taxes if they make under a certain amount.

Also, don’t forget to vote to retain the Honorable Thomas Kilbride, as an Illinois Supreme Court justice, a fair and just servant on this court for 20 years.

May our election produce great results for Illinois, all other U.S. states and our country. Most of us know what and who will be the best choices for our future. Take care, be safe and vote.