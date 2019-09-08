Mayors, county boards and members of city council and school boards have the obligation to make decisions for the betterment of the community and citizens, both for the present and the future.
Recently monetary decisions were made concerning the sale of school properties at a loss and the forgiveness of rents to the city. Due to these muddled decisions, could my increase in real estates taxes be forgiven?
Elected officials can talk too much and think too little, as well as act too impulsively without thinking. All elected officials should be required to attend a series of classes to learn how to read and understand a financial statement. Members should be taught about conflicts of interest before they serve.
Flood walls, infrastructure repairs, the possible removal of medians on River Drive at a loss of $1.4 million, not counting costs to remove them, weed removal on all the medians, Credit Island and the list continues. All of these decisions require financial acumen by our officials.
Respect and thanks to all those who run for elected positions in our communities.
Tim Flemming
Davenport