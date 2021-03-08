 Skip to main content
Letter: Find a solution
Letter: Find a solution

Based on the recent news item concerning Israel not vaccinating West Bank residents for COVID-19 unless they had relatives in Jerusalem or they worked in Israel, it is time for the international community to find a solution to the Israel-Palestine question.

A one-state solution would merge the Palestinian territories into Israel with full citizenship rights, all religions having full access to their holy sites and receive payment for all land taken since 1948.

A two-state solution would create a state of Palestine based on the boundaries of the West Bank and Gaza Strip including any territory annexed by Israel. Any land, people and structures within these boundaries would be part of Palestine. The area around the City of Jerusalem would be a United Nations protectorate, which would allow Jerusalem to be the capitol of both nations.

Richard Lausen

Davenport

