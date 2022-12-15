Letter: Find Christ in Christmas

What do you think of when you hear the word, “Christmas?” Is it a happy thought, or one of apprehension? Do you think of some person delivering gifts to everyone in the whole world in about a 40 hour period? Do you think of all the gifts you are responsible for? Do you think of the gifts you would like to receive?

Have you really looked at the word, “Christmas?” In that word you will find the word, “Christ.” Do not let the word / the name, Christ scare you. At Christmas time we celebrate His birthday. We exchange gifts because He is God's gift to us.

A carpenter needs to know about hammers and nails and wood. An electrician needs to know about amps and volts and different grades of wire. A doctor needs to know about vitamins and minerals and bodily functions. Mankind needs to know about life and death and how we should relate to our Creator.

This year, think about why we get all excited about Christmas. Use this time to reflect on the past, the present and the future. Allow the Christ of Christmas to speak to you.

Jerry Willis

Moline