Letter: Finding the truth

If your chosen information source warns you not to listen to contradictory information sources, you should see that as a red flag. If you’ve been dissuaded from getting information from: traditional news media, the government, public schools, universities, lawyers, doctors, the AMA and CDC, scientists, historians, economists, statisticians, fact checkers, traditional conservative Republicans, the U.S. intelligence agencies, the military, our traditional allies, etc., you start to run out of places to find their "truth". Strangely, even Fox News, the Drudge Report and Brietbart have recently been labeled "too liberal" and are being "cancelled". The only avenues left to get the their "truth" are sources that peddle conspiracy and anti-journalistic opinion entertainment that are literally paid to gin people up.

They’ve sold birtherism, the Durham Report, the Horowitz Report, the "Deep State", QAnon, Benghazi, Biden’s laptop, the "Russian hoax" hoax, "global warming hoax" hoax, multiple voter fraud theories, IRS targeting conservatives, COVID-19 ending with the elections, and most noticeably the "fake news" mindset (which enables it all).

It’s all garbage.